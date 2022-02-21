David Pastrank Pots Opening Goal For Bruins Vs. NHL-Best Avalanche

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is in the zone.

The right winger got the Boston Bruins on the board during Monday’s matinee matchup against the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche with his 26th goal of the season in the first period.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy fed the puck to Pastrnak right in front of the Avalanche’s goal and he slipped it past Darcy Kuemper to give Boston the first lead of the game.

You can check out the sweet goal below:

With the goal, Pastrnak now has lit the lamp in two straight games and extended his team-lead in goals to five over fellow winger Brad Marchand.