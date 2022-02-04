David Pastrnak Given ‘Best Style’ In NHL By Bruins Teammate Patrice Bergeron

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak certainly has turned heads with his outfit choices over the years, so it’s really no surprise Patrice Bergeron thinks he has the best style in the NHL.

Bergeron is in the Las Vegas representing the Boston Bruins at the NHL All-Star Game, which will take place Saturday night. Before that, though, the captain will participate in the Accuracy Shooting competition Friday.

Before the festivities begin, Bergeron met with the media and was asked who he thought had the best style in the league. His answer shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“I mean, Pasta’s got a style of his own. So I’m going to go with him,” Bergeron told reporters, per NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin. “He’s my boy. I don’t know if I can pull off what he’s trying to sell. He’s trying to sell hard, I don’t know if I’m buying everything.”

It’s hard to argue considering some of the suits and hats Pastrnak has donned over the years.