David Pastrnak Nets 13th (!) Goal In Last 15 Games Vs. Kraken

Decent way to set the tone in the first matchup between the Bruins and Kraken

by

There’s a first time for everything, and Tuesday that meant David Pastrnak scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken.

In the two clubs’ first meeting in NHL history since the expansion the Bruins star put Boston up 1-0 during the second period. Teammate Brandon Carlo had just drawn a trip and put the Bruins on the power play.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 13th in his last 15 games, and it was assisted by Taylor Hall. You could say things are going well for both since Boston switched up its second line.

More NHL:

Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Sends Boston To All-Star Break On High Note
Harvard women's hockey forward Shannon Hollands
Previous Article

Harvard Hockey Clicking At Right Time, Looking For Beanpot Final Win
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Yes, Tom Brady Retirement Confirms Patriots Made Right Decision To Move On

Picked For You

Related