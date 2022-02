NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak lifted the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night with his tally 2:42 into the extra period.

Pastrnak’s lethal one-timer during the 3-on-3 period was assisted by Taylor Hall and Mike Reilly.

Check it out:

The sound of victory on the pipes ? pic.twitter.com/5fu4ggNfjI — NESN (@NESN) February 20, 2022

Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo also scored for the Bruins in the victory.

It marked the 25th goal of the season for Pastrnak, who now has 46 points. It also was the first point in the last five games for Pastrnak.