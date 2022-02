NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins want that one back.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came to town to face the Bruins and will leave town with a 4-2 victory despite being down 2-0 after the first period.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game following his hot stretch prior to the All-Star break. The right-winger managed to pot two more goals in the loss.

For more on Pastrnak’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.