David Pastrnak To Second Line With Taylor Hall As Bruins Face Kraken

The duo is back together with a new center

David Pastrnak’s run with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand has come to an end once again.

The Boston Bruins face the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever Tuesday night and will put the talented right winger back on the second line with Taylor Hall and Tomas Nosek.

Pastrnak saw his play pickup in January when Bruce Cassidy shook up the lines, so it will be important for him to kick off February the same way.

For more on Boston’s lines, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

