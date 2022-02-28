Derek Jeter Issues Statement About Leaving Miami Marlins Organization

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins are going their separate ways.
Jeter and Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman released statements Monday announcing the sides have agreed to officially end their relationship. The former New York Yankees star no longer will serve as Miami’s CEO or as a shareholder in the organization.
Here’s the full statement issued by Jeter, per multiple reporters:
Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club. We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.
That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.
My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.
Here’s the full statement issued by Sherman, per multiple reporters:
The Miami Marlins and Derek Jeter announced today that they have agreed to officially end their relationship. The Marlins thank Derek for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors.
We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both the business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise. The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise — and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community.
Jeter played 20 seasons for the Yankees from 1995 to 2014. The Hall of Fame shortstop earned 14 All-Star selections and won five World Series titles in that stretch.
The 47-year-old Jeter and Sherman finalized a deal to purchase the Marlins in 2017, after which the former was named CEO, a role that would involve him overseeing day-to-day operations of the team.
The Marlins, who posted a 120-203 record between 2018 and 2019, made a surprising run to the National League Division Series during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but regressed in 2021, going 67-95 and finishing in fourth place in the NL East.