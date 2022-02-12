Derrick White To Make Celtics Debut Friday Vs. Nuggets At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and newly acquired guard Derrick White are wasting no time.

Boston traded Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round draft pick for the former San Antonio Spurs guard prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and he’s jumping right into the action Friday as the Celtics take on the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden, according to The Athletic’s Jay King.

Derrick White will play tonight, I?m told. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 11, 2022

White is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 5.6 assists per game so far this season through 49 games.

The Celtics apparently have been high on White for years, according to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, and now have him locked in until 2025 as they look for Banner 18.