Deuce Tatum Had Hilarious Reaction To Jayson Tatum In Celtics-Hawks

Jayson Tatum had quite the afternoon for the Boston Celtics, who defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at TD Garden.

The forward logged 38 points with 10 rebounds as Boston came back against Atlanta and improved to 33-25 on the season. And while he was the hero for the Celtics, his four-year-old son, Deuce, hilariously could not have cared any less.

Tatum hit a game-tying three with less than seven minutes remaining in the game, and the ESPN broadcast immediately cut to Deuce, who was preoccupied with whatever he was doing on a phone.

Hey, maybe he was reviewing film.

The pair, as usual, shared a heartwarming on-court hug after the win.