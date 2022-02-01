Devin McCourty Supports Brian Flores After Coach’s Allegations Vs. NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Flores has made some very serious allegations against the NFL, and while he likely has the support of many behind closed doors, New England Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty publicly put his support in Flores on Tuesday night.

Flores alleged the NFL and its 32 teams were responsible for racial discrimination in the hiring process. He filed a class-action lawsuit against the league Tuesday with those allegations, among others. Flores is the former head coach of the Dolphins who served on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots before starting his tenure in Miami.

Devin McCourty took to Twitter to offer his backing Tuesday night. Both he and his brother, Jason McCourty, who share the Twitter account, played for Flores in New England. Jason also played this past season for Flores in Miami and spoke highly of the coach even after he was fired this offseason.

“Flo has always been a special individual … has been pivotal in my career and love that I can support him for calling out what we already know,” Devin McCourty tweeted.

McCourty’s quote-tweet came in response of the statement Flores’ released after his lawsuit was made public.

The NFL and some of the teams mentioned in Flores’ lawsuit — Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, etc. — have since came out and denied the allegations.