Did James Harden Take Subtle Shot At Kyrie Irving In 76ers Presser?

March 10 can’t come soon enough.
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet for the first time since their blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden deal at Wells Fargo Center.
There were rumors and rumblings for months, and finally the two teams were able to come to an agreement before the the NBA trade deadline.
In his first press conference since arriving in Philadelphia, Harden spoke about what went into the deal and even potentially took a subtle jab at point guard Kyrie Irving in the process.
You be the judge.