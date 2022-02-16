Did James Harden Take Subtle Shot At Kyrie Irving In 76ers Presser?

NESN Logo Sign In

March 10 can’t come soon enough.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet for the first time since their blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden deal at Wells Fargo Center.

There were rumors and rumblings for months, and finally the two teams were able to come to an agreement before the the NBA trade deadline.

In his first press conference since arriving in Philadelphia, Harden spoke about what went into the deal and even potentially took a subtle jab at point guard Kyrie Irving in the process.

James Harden on player empowerment in the NBA:



"We can control our own destiny. I needed to be around guys that I know want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to win." pic.twitter.com/tcxGFEBrfp — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

You be the judge.