Does This Tom Brady Instagram Comment Suggest Desire To Keep Playing?

With practically everything he’s said and shared since announcing his retirement, Tom Brady doesn’t sound like someone who is 100% committed to staying off the football field.

Brady effectively left the door open for the possibility of an NFL comeback when he noted his “never say never” mindset about strapping the pads back on. The future Hall of Fame quarterback sang a somewhat similar tune in the comment section of a recent Instagram post by his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

The ultra-famous supermodel on Saturday asked her 18.6 million followers who is working this weekend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion made it clear he wishes he was on the grind.

Brady, of course, is expressing his desire to be playing in Super Bowl LVI, the game the Los Angeles Rams reached in part by knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round. Nonetheless, TB12 has football on his mind, and that very well could continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Anyone who follows football knows how intense of a competitor Brady is. When the legendary signal-caller watches either the Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, perhaps it only will fuel his fire to play a 23rd season.

