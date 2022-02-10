Don Sweeney Fondly Reflects On Tuukka Rask After Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Don Sweeney had heaps of praise for Tuukka Rask after the goalie announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after spending 15 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Rask accomplished a lot over the course of his career, to say the least, and Sweeney was involved in his development from the very beginning.

After Thursday’s’ practice, the general manager was asked about Rask.

“There’s an awful lot there for me to unpack,” Sweeney told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “I was part of, when we brought him on board, the exercise to go and meet him in Finland for the first time. His development in Providence, was there when he threw the milk crates out onto the ice, and (he turned into) just an unflappable guy that I think all his teammates acknowledge, you had a chance to win with him every night.

“From a goaltending standpoint, that’s all you can ever ask for. That’s a guy you want to play in front of. He owns records, he’s had a long history. He deserves all the accolades.”

Rask’s hip just didn’t hold up the way he had hoped it would after his surgery to repair a torn labrum, and he knew he wouldn’t be able to perform at the level he is capable of.

“He did an awful lot of work from a conditioning standpoint,” Sweeney said. “He goes in and is able to play four games, obviously not having the benefit of training camp, not having the benefit of the start of a season. But I think the end result’s going to be the same.