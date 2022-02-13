Drake Makes Big Super Bowl LVI Bet On Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. In Bitcoin

NESN Logo Sign In

Drake is betting big on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams wide receiver has a lot of incentives tied into his one-year deal with Los Angeles, and he has a chance to earn his good friend Drake some extra money.

In pictures posted to the rapper’s Instagram account, it shows Drake wagered $1.26 million in Bitcoin when he bet on the Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Drake also bet that Beckham would rack up over 62.5 receiving yards and score at least one touchdown.

Should he hit on all three, Drake would walk away with nearly $2.3 million. It seems the bet to most likely hit will be the touchdown, but Matthew Stafford also has Cooper Kupp to get the ball to. DraftKings Sportsbook does have Beckham at +120 to find the end zone during the game.

For Beckham, he’s already racked up $2 million in incentives since the wild-card game, and can make another $1 million if the Rams win. Even if the Bengals win, Beckham will earn $500,000.

The biggest question about Drake’s bet is if the infamous “Drake curse” will fall onto Beckham.

