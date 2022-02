NESN Logo Sign In

Erik Haula returned to the lineup Tuesday.

The Boston Bruins would have liked to kick off the post-All-Star break a bit better as they suffered a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Haula jumped back onto the second line in his return from COVID-19 protocols, nabbing an assist on one of David Pastrnak’s goals in the first period.

For more on the center’s return, check out the “Bruins Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.