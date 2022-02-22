ESPN Believes Jets’ Andrew Copp Fits Bill As Bruins Trade Deadline Rental

NESN Logo Sign In

How much would the Boston Bruins benefit from a short-term partnership with Andrew Copp?

ESPN’s Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski wrote Tuesday the Winnipeg Jets left wing would “fit the bill nicely” if the Bruins acquire him ahead of the March 21 NHL trade deadline. The ESPN NHL writers argue rather than losing Copp for nothing, the Jets would be better off sending him to the Bruins, who could use more scoring punch below their top line.

“It doesn’t seem likely Copp will re-sign in Winnipeg,” Shilton and Wyshynski wrote. “And the Jets aren’t on track to make the postseason this season. If that holds true, the 27-year-old Copp could bring a tidy return in Winnipeg.

“For a club like the Bruins that is actively looking for a second-line skater, Copp would fit the bill nicely. Prior to suffering an upper-body injury in mid-February, Copp was on pace for a career year, with 12 goals and 28 points in 47 games. Once he’s healthy, Copp could do a lot for a team already stacked with talent that needs more of a boost.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney hasn’t specified publicly which areas of the team he’ll target for improvement ahead of the traded deadline. However, if he determines to add an impact forward, Copp might be a good option, especially if he shakes off injury problems and rust in the months to come.

Of course, the Jets’ asking price for Copp would determine how sensible it would be for Boston to pursue him. For now, we’ll add his name to the list of potential trade targets and wait for others to join him.