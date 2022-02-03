Former Patriots Player Uses Best Tom Brady Nickname In Tribute Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Forget “TB12,” “Tom Terrific,” “Tompa Bay” and “The Goat.” The best Tom Brady nickname, without question, is “The Pharaoh.”

Former New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Spikes used to call Brady “The Pharaoh,” and the legendary NFL quarterback apparently hated it. But that didn’t stop Spikes from using it Thursday afternoon in his tribute post for Brady, who retired from the NFL on Tuesday.

Take a look:

I truly can?t believe I?m writing this as @TomBrady is the greatest competitor I have ever known. When I first heard the news I had a wave of emotions come over me. The Pharaoh is not only the greatest competitor, he is one of the greatest human beings I have ever known. pic.twitter.com/Zb1SODkaG8 — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) February 3, 2022

success with whatever you decide to do next. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the great memories and being and being an amazing example for me throughout my career and life. #PatriotsNation #PatsNation #PATS4LIFE #Pats #patriots #NFL #greatness #HallofFame #GOAT — BrandonSpikes55 (@brandonspikes55) February 3, 2022

Spikes might be taking Brady’s retirement worse than Patriots fans, many of whom have been up in arms over how their favorite player worded his farewell statement.

