Three Red Sox Rank Highly On FanGraphs’ 2022 Top 100 MLB Prospects List

FanGraphs on Wednesday became the latest outlet to release its Top 100 MLB Prospects rankings for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The Boston Red Sox are well represented on the list.

Three Red Sox minor leaguers made the cut: Triston Casas (No. 16), Marcelo Mayer (No. 19) and Nick Yorke (No. 29).

The names aren’t surprising. All three also appeared among Keith Law’s Top 100 for The Athletic and Kiley McDaniel’s Top 100 for ESPN. Their respective rankings are somewhat notable, though, as FanGraphs is the only outlet with Casas, Mayer and Yorke among its top 30 prospects.

Below is FanGraphs’ summation of each:

On Casas: Casas hits with his eyes as much as his hands. His plate discipline, breaking ball recognition, and feel for all-fields contact are all excellent complements to his above-average raw power. He’s Boston’s first baseman of the future.

On Mayer: Mayer is a slick shortstop defender with a broad-shouldered, projectable frame, and a solid feel-to-hit foundation on which to layer strength and power. He has All-Star ceiling.

On Yorke: Yorke may end up as a 40-grade infield defender, but he can really hit, and (FanGraphs’ Eric) Longenhagen was wrong about him being overdrafted.