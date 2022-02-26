Fellow NFL Cornerback Makes Pitch To Patriots’ J.C. Jackson

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson recently made it abundantly clear that he currently doesn’t feel very valued in New England.

Mike Hilton believes the 2021 Pro Bowl selection wouldn’t have to worry about that problem with the Bengals.

Less than a month before the start of the new NFL year, Jackson vocalized his frustration about the lack of contract talks with the Patriots in a conversation with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. Hilton, who had a cup of coffee in Foxboro before making a name for himself in Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, reacted to a quote from Jackson’s interview with a pitch to the star corner.

“@MR_INT I know a spot where you?ll be much appreciated,” Hilton tweeted.

The reigning AFC champions currently have the fourth-most salary cap space in the league, per Spotrac, so they have the financial means to make a legitimate run at Jackson. And after watching the Los Angeles Rams torch Eli Apple in Super Bowl LVI, a top-tier CB could be high on Cincinnati’s priority this offseason.

The Bengals have some bigger fish to fry first, like patching up their porous offensive line. But Cincy would make sense as a landing spot for Jackson as the organization looks to maintain its status as a Super Bowl contender.