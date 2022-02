NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has 40 points going into All-Star break.

The Boston Bruins forward has been on fire recently and he scored two goals Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Pastrnak now has four multi-score games and 11 power-play goals this season.

The Bruins go into NHL All-Star break with a 26-14-3 record and have a full-week off before their next game, which is Tuesday against the Penguins.

