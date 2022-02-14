Five Super Bowl Commercials Everyone Will Be Talking About Monday

NESN Logo Sign In

Super Bowl LVI came and went Sunday and it sure was a doozy.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals duked it out for the full 60 minutes ultimately resulting in the Rams coming away with the biggest win of the season, thanks to a late touchdown from Cooper Kupp.

It was a Super Bowl for the ages. The game was solid in itself, the halftime show was awesome and the commercials were on point for the most part.

Here’s a look at five of the most popular commercials from Super Bowl Sunday:

NFL – Bring Down The House

This commercial from the league featured two children and a whole heap of animated NFL players — both current and former — duking it out.

Coinbase – QR Code

This commercial may have been the most unique of the night. Coinbase just had a black screen with a QR code bouncing around the screen like an old-school paused DVD menu and it absolutely worked. It reportedly shut down their website because of the traffic generated.

Doritos/Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – Push It

Doritos typically has one of the biggest Super Bowl commercials of the year and this year was no different. The collaboration featuring wild animals was fun and led to significant traction on social media afterward.