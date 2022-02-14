Five Super Bowl Commercials Everyone Will Be Talking About Monday

Super Bowl LVI came and went Sunday and it sure was a doozy.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals duked it out for the full 60 minutes ultimately resulting in the Rams coming away with the biggest win of the season, thanks to a late touchdown from Cooper Kupp.
It was a Super Bowl for the ages. The game was solid in itself, the halftime show was awesome and the commercials were on point for the most part.
Here’s a look at five of the most popular commercials from Super Bowl Sunday:
NFL – Bring Down The House
This commercial from the league featured two children and a whole heap of animated NFL players — both current and former — duking it out.
Coinbase – QR Code
This commercial may have been the most unique of the night. Coinbase just had a black screen with a QR code bouncing around the screen like an old-school paused DVD menu and it absolutely worked. It reportedly shut down their website because of the traffic generated.
Doritos/Flamin’ Hot Cheetos – Push It
Doritos typically has one of the biggest Super Bowl commercials of the year and this year was no different. The collaboration featuring wild animals was fun and led to significant traction on social media afterward.
E*Trade – “Off The Grid”
The financial services company played into the volatile stock market and broke out some talking babies to help find a solution. It was both amusing and a little creepy.
Bud Light Hard Seltzers – Land of Loud Flavors
Bud Light — and beer companies in general — typically put together an interesting Super Bowl ad, but when you roll out Guy Fieri, it puts you over the top. It was futuristic, a little odd and definitely a whole lot of fun.
Only another full year before we can break down the commercials again.
NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.