NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins now have lost three of their last five games.

Charlie Coyle’s first-period goal and Jeremy Swayman’s 33 saves proved not to be enough for the Bruins to earn a win over the Rangers on Tuesday night. After a nine-round shootout, the Bruins fell to the Rangers 2-1 at Madison Square Garden.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.