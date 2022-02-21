Former Patriot Adds More Details To Tom Brady-Bruce Arians Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Ohrnberger had the football world buzzing last Friday, and he’s not backing down from what he reported about Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.

Ohrnberger, a former NFL offensive lineman who played alongside Brady for two seasons in New England, claimed the quarterback’s relationship with the Buccaneers head coach had “soured.” Ohrnberger noted some of the rift was caused by Arians taking a “red pen” to weekly game plans put together by Brady and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

One day after his initial report, Ohrnberger posted a four-tweet thread in which he effectively doubled down on his claims.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers handling of 3x NFL MVP, 7x Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Tom Brady? Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady were reportedly responsible for the entirety of the offensive game plan,” Ohrnberger tweeted.

“Per my earlier report, Head Coach Bruce Arians would at times take red pen to that offensive plan? figuratively speaking, of course. There were apparently major disagreements between Leftwich and Brady on strategy, especially regarding the run game.

“At a certain point during the 2021 season, Brady successfully seized control of the offensive game plan, adjusting play calls he didn’t believe would work. Additionally, there was a feeling of resentment inside the building toward Arians.

“While others worked around the clock in Tampa to build a winner, Head Football Coach Bruce Arians had a much lighter work schedule. ?per multiple impregnable sources.”