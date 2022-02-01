Former Patriots Teammates, Celebrities Congratulate Tom Brady On Retirement

The Rock, James White and Alex Rodriguez were a few to offer some kind words

by

The Tom Brady era officially is over, and there were plenty of congratulatory messages to go around.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday morning after reports surfaced Saturday about the 44-year-old calling it a career.

Brady spent 22 seasons in the NFL and won seven Super Bowl championships — six with the New England Patriots — while continuing to make history year after year. So it’s no surprise his comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from former teammates, celebrities and other athletes.

Check out some of them:

Brady’s next (inevitable) stop?: Canton.

