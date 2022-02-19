Four Things Gary Bettman Decision Revealed About Brad Marchand Appeal

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL on Friday — via the release of a 13-page document — announced the six-game suspension Brad Marchand currently is serving would not be cut short, despite the Bruins winger’s appeal.

In the document, commissioner Gary Bettman laid out his reasoning for upholding the suspension, which ranged from Marchand’s lengthy disciplinary history to the fact that his run-in with Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry — in which Marchand was called for roughing and high-sticking — came with seconds left in what was a 4-2 loss for Boston.

While it’s not the result Bruins fans — or likely the team itself — wanted, considering the Bruins have gone 1-2-1 in four games Marchand already has served, the lengthy document did reveal some interesting details about the appeal process.

Here are four things we learned about what went down Wednesday, when Marchand made his appeal.

The who, where and when

The hearing took place in-person at the league offices in New York City. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was in attendance, as was Marchand, his agent Wade Arnott and several NHL Players Association and league representatives.

The appeal began at 3 p.m. and ended at 5:15 p.m.

Marchand acknowledged he was wrong

In several instances, Bettman uses direct quotes from Marchand to acknowledge his side of the situation. In explaining that there was “no evidence of provocation” from Jarry that would have incited a reaction from Marchand, save for Jarry saying “How about that (expletive) save?”, Bettman wrote: