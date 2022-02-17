Freddie Freeman To Red Sox? Why First Baseman Is Near-Perfect Fit

Career stats

1,565 games (6,660 plate appearances)

271 HR, 941 RBIs, 53 SB

.295/.384/.509

43.1 bWAR, 42.2 fWAR

Why Freeman makes sense for the Red Sox

As if he wasn’t convincing enough on paper, Freeman is exactly the player the Red Sox needed when at the trade deadline, when they acquired Kyle Schwarber and went on to try to turn the lifelong outfielder into a first baseman.

Freeman is a left-handed hitter, making him the perfect option to platoon with right-handed Bobby Dalbec at first base. Even though Dalbec is entering his age-27 season, he’s still pretty young as far as his MLB career is concerned, considering he didn’t exceed rookie contract limits until partway through last season. Freeman, who turns 33 at the end of the regular season, is entering his 13th year in the big leagues. That makes him the perfect mentor for Dalbec and also for Triston Casas, the organization’s second-ranked prospect who also is a left-handed first baseman.

A lifelong National League player, having spent his entire career with the Braves, Freeman could also fit into the Red Sox roster with extended time at designated hitter, which would give the Red Sox more freedom with J.D. Martinez, too.

Even if Freeman doesn’t sign for long, he packs the offensive and defensive punch the Red Sox sorely need, at least to hold them over until Casas is ready to be a full-time MLB player — and perhaps even after that.

Why Freeman doesn’t make sense for the Red Sox

There’s always a catch, and the catch with Freeman is his contract. Spotrac projected his market value at $135.7 million over five years, which works out to an average salary of $27.1 million. Interestingly enough, one of his comparisons on the site was none other than Martinez, who is on the books for $19.35 million in 2022.

This town isn’t big enough for the both of them — even before you add in the $30 million allocated to Chris Sale, the $20 million that goes to Xander Bogaerts and the $17 million awarded to Nathan Eovaldi.

Still, this is his only flaw. Even if the Red Sox can overlook it, Freeman is one of the most marketable free agents out there both on and off the field, and any team that has the money to pay him what he deserves (or more) will be in the conversation to land him.