Gisele Bündchen Posts Tribute After Husband Tom Brady Retires From NFL

NESN Logo Sign In

There aren’t many people who got to see Tom Brady’s unbelievable run in the NFL as closely as Gisele Bündchen did, but he surprised even his wife with his ability to sustain success over the last 22 years.

Brady retired (officially) Tuesday with a big announcement, citing time with his family as a major reason why he decided to hang up his helmet. Bündchen had pleaded with the quarterback for years to call it a career, with the Brazilian supermodel being the breadwinner in the house, anyway, but until recently, it didn’t seem like the end of Brady’s dominant stretch in the NFL was imminent.

But as Bündchen alluded to in her congratulatory Instagram post Tuesday evening, Brady’s motivation and dedication while at the top of his game is what made him so great.

Here is what Bündchen wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.