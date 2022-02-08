Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Starts Northeastern’s Beanpot Defense Off Hot

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Northeastern didn’t wait too long to begin its defense of its three-straight Beanpot titles. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine got the offense going with a goal midway through the first period of the Huskies’ semifinal game against Boston College at TD Garden on Monday.

Fontaine received the puck in the slot from Jack Hughes, but his initial shot bounced off the pads of Boston College netminder Eric Dop. It was no problem for Fontaine, who cleaned up the rebound and snuck it past Dop for the goal.

Fontaine, a seventh-round draft pick by the Nashville Predators in 2020, is skating in his first Beanpot. But clearly, the East Greenwich, R.I. native understands what is on the line for the Huskies, who broke a 30-year Beanpot drought in 2018 and have not looked back since.