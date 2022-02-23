Hall Of Famer Believes Aaron Rodgers Should Leave Packers For This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

LaDainian Tomlinson thought he noticed Aaron Rodgers give Packers fans a “tip of the cap” following Green Bay’s season-ending loss, meaning the star quarterback was preparing to leave the only NFL franchise he’s ever known.

And if Rodgers ultimately does decide to move on from the Packers, the Hall of Fame running back believes the two-time defending league MVP should move over to the AFC and replace Carson Wentz in Indianapolis.

“He’s going to the Indianapolis Colts. That’s where he should go,” Tomlinson said on NFL Network. “We’ve talked about before that Aaron Rodgers, if he leaves Green Bay, he does have to go to a place where he can win a championship or at least have the pieces to win a championship. You look at what the Indianapolis Colts have right now. They have a great defense, so you’re walking in a building where you don’t have all the pressure on you to score 30 points a game ’cause your defense is going to hold you down.

“You have a great run game, maybe the best young running back in the National Football League right now. Really good pieces at the wide receiver position — Michael Pittman Jr., etc. And working with Frank Reich, I really believe with his experience working with older quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, he’s done a phenomenal job of building those relationships. I think this would be an excellent move. Not to mention, the division that they play in. He would have a chance to walk into the AFC South and win that division right away.”

While LT’s take makes some sense, signs indicating a return to Green Bay for Rodgers are starting to pile up. The Packers recently hired one of the star signal-caller’s all-time favorite coaches and the organization on Wednesday reportedly freed up nearly $11 million in 2022 cap space. It sure seems like Green Bay is ready and willing to go “all in” for Rodgers like a previous report suggested.

So although it’s fun to kick around ideas of where Rodgers could take his talents, it’s beginning to feel like a useless exercise.