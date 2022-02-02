Harvard Coach Katey Stone Rallied Team With Simple Message In Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Tied 1-1 heading into the third period, the Women’s Beanpot semifinal contest between Harvard and Boston University was anyone’s game.

Taze Thompson had scored early in the frame to put Harvard up 1-0, but the Terriers got on the board in the final minutes of the frame, capping a period that saw a renewed effort from Boston University. After the Terriers were outshot 18-5 in the opening 20 minutes, the two sides were even on shot attempts with 11 each in the second period.

With a trip to the Beanpot Championship on the line, head coach Katey Stone imparted a simple message on her players in the locker room in the second intermission: “Don’t stop until you win.”

In a postgame press conference, Stone expanded on the call to action she shared with her players heading into the crucial final frame.

“There’s a couple little tweaks,” she admitted. “We could play a little bit faster coming out of our zone and kind of getting to the net, staying at the net front, making it difficult for the goaltender to see pucks, because when she did, she made those saves.”

But the overarching message?

“Just find a way,” Stone said.