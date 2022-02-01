Harvard’s Taze Thompson Goes Five-Hole For First Goal Of 2022 Beanpot

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After two years, we have a Beanpot goal.

The 2022 Beanpot tournament opened play Tuesday as women’s tournament action got underway at Matthews Arena at Northeastern University. The first semifinal game, between No. 6 Harvard and Boston University, was scoreless after one period, but freshman Taze Thompson changed things quickly in the second frame.

Thompson, assisted by senior Brooke Jovanovich, sent the puck between the legs of BU goaltender Kate Stuart to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead with just 1:14 gone in the second period.

If Harvard can maintain its advantage, the Crimson will earn their first victory over BU since 2016.