Has Anyone Seen Football Tom Brady Used In Final TD Pass?

NESN Logo Sign In

Put out an APB on one piece of Tom Brady memorabilia.

The whereabouts of the ball with which Tom Brady threw his final touchdown pass remain unknown days after the NFL legend retired. Mike Evans threw the ball into the stands Jan. 23 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. No one knew at the time but the ball would be the final TD pass of Brady’s storied career, which ended nine days later on his formal announcement.

A fan presumably snatched the ball and left Raymond James Stadium with the keepsake from Brady’s 710th, and final, NFL TD pass.

The football Brady threw his 600th TD pass — which Evans also threw into the stands but was later recovered and returned to Brady — is estimated to be worth $500K, according to FOX News’ Dan Canova.

The ball from Brady’s final TD pass has to be worth more. Perhaps that’s why it was a topic of a funny exchange Thursday on the Rich Eisen show between the host and the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud.

“… Where’s the ball, Rick?” Eisen asked.

“I’m staring it at right now,” Stroud joked. “I’d like to announce my retirement from sports writing.”