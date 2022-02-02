Here’s How Much Dolphins Allegedly Offered Brian Flores To Tank

Would you sell your soul for $100,000 a game?

The Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three seasons, but according to a class-action lawsuit filed by the former head coach, tension started much sooner than that.

Flores’ suit accused the NFL and its 32 teams of racial discrimination — on the first day of Black History Month — and didn’t seem to hold back with claims against the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Details from the lawsuit allege Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for every loss in hopes that he’d guide the team to a tanking season for the No. 1 draft pick in 2020. Quarterback Joe Burrow ended up being selected with that pick.

Flores didn’t listen, but also says he was pressured to “recruit a prominent quarterback” — reported to be Tom Brady — despite the NFL’s rules against tampering.

Flores issued a statement Tuesday standing by his claims listed in the suit. In turn, the NFL defended itself.

You can read NESN’s full breakdown of the lawsuit here.

Here’s How Much Dolphins Allegedly Offered Brian Flores To Tank
