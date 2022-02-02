Here’s How Much Dolphins Allegedly Offered Brian Flores To Tank

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three seasons, but according to a class-action lawsuit filed by the former head coach, tension started much sooner than that.

Flores’ suit accused the NFL and its 32 teams of racial discrimination — on the first day of Black History Month — and didn’t seem to hold back with claims against the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Details from the lawsuit allege Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 for every loss in hopes that he’d guide the team to a tanking season for the No. 1 draft pick in 2020. Quarterback Joe Burrow ended up being selected with that pick.

Flores didn’t listen, but also says he was pressured to “recruit a prominent quarterback” — reported to be Tom Brady — despite the NFL’s rules against tampering.

Flores issued a statement Tuesday standing by his claims listed in the suit. In turn, the NFL defended itself.

