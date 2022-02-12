Here’s How New Guard Derrick White Did In First Game With Celtics

White scored 15 points in Fridays win

The Boston Celtics looked a little different when they took on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Boston had a busy trade deadline and acquired guard Derrick White and center Daniel Theis. White didn’t wait around and made his debut for the squad in Friday’s 108-100 win against Denver and stole the show.

White did a little bit of everything for the Celtics and finished the night with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists on 3-of-7 from three-point range. The newly acquired guard also arguably made the most important play of the game with a key three-point play with two minutes remaining in the contest.

While it’s just one game, if White consistently can provide this level of play, the Celtics will be in good shape.

