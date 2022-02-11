Here’s Roundup Of All 2021 NFL Regular Season Award Winners

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL award season is upon us.

The 2021 NFL season is one game away from completion with the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams set to hit the field at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

As sad as it is to see another season end, it certainly was a good one with wild plays, surprising upsets and historic performances.

The league handed out its 2021 awards Thursday night and they were well-deserved.

Here are the recipients the major awards:

Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys

Art Rooney Sponsorship Award: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

The NFL also announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and longtime Patriots great Richard Seymour cracked the list.

