Here’s What Kevin Durant Had To Say About James Harden Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA world was turned on its head after the trade of James Harden.

There had been rumors and mumblings about a potential deal for weeks, but it seemed unlikely one actually would come to fruition. Well, one did and now Harden is a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets dealt Harden to Philadelphia along with Paul Millsap in a blockbuster deal for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.

Nets star Kevin Durant joined Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and LeBron James on TNT’s NBA All-Star Draft Show on Thursday night to select who’ll play for Team Durant, and in doing so gave his first reaction to the big trade.

“I’m excited, Durant said via the TNT broadcast. “I think everybody got what they wanted.”

?I think everybody got what they wanted.?@KDTrey5 reacts to the Harden-Simmons trade. pic.twitter.com/6XWIgtrMVM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 10, 2022

The Eastern Conference certainly just got more interesting.