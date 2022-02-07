How Adam Vinatieri’s Iconic Field Goals Inspired Bengals’ Red-Hot Kicker

NESN Logo Sign In

Evan McPherson never has met or spoken with Adam Vinatieri, but the New England Patriots great had a major influence on one of the breakout stars of this NFL postseason.

McPherson, the Cincinnati Bengals’ electric rookie kicker, explained Monday how Vinatieri’s playoff heroics have inspired him.

“Adam’s definitely a guy I’ve looked up to and watched a lot of videos on growing up as a kid,” McPherson said during Super Bowl LVI Opening Night. “And still today. I love to watch his run with the Patriots, when he’s kicking game-winners in the Super Bowl. I think that’s every kid’s dream, to kick the game-winning field goal in the Super Bowl. So he’s definitely meant a lot to me in my career.”

The 22-year-old McPherson, who still was in diapers when Vinatieri drilled his iconic 2001 kicks in the Snow Bowl and Super Bowl XXXVI, has delivered a few instantly memorable moments of his own this postseason. Each of the Bengals’ last two games ended on walk-off game-winning field goals: a called-shot 52-yarder that sank the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round and a 31-yarder in overtime that capped an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs and gave Cincinnati its first AFC title since 1988.

Overall, McPherson is a perfect 12-for-12 in the Bengals’ three playoff games, putting him within striking distance of Vinatieri’s NFL record for most makes in a single postseason. The latter booted 14 successful field goals during the Indianapolis Colts’ 2006 Super Bowl run.

He has his idol’s attention.