How Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reminds Colin Cowherd Of Young Tom Brady

Von Miller “definitely” sees shades of the greatest quarterback of all time in Joe Burrow.

Colin Cowherd picks up on the similarities between the Cincinnati Bengals star and Tom Brady, too.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd explained how Burrow compares to a younger version of Brady.

“The media can be lazy and go for the easy stories and the easy clicks,” Cowherd said, as transcribed by FOX Sports Radio. “Patrick Mahomes is built for the media — huge arm, arm angles, lots of national commercials, high scoring offense — that’s easy. Aaron Rodgers — good looking, has a lot of opinions, big arm, big brand, that’s easy. Joe Burrow is in Cincinnati, he doesn’t give you much, has no national commercials, he’s not a glamorous player, it’s not an arm-angle thing. It reminds me so much of an early Brady, where he just drops back, sees the field, delivers strikes, all over the field, down the seam, outside, drag routes, doesn’t matter… always throws like Brady to the right player at the right time.

“It’s interesting, Mahomes is so flashy and the media went a little overboard, and I think he will be winning Super Bowls for a long time and he’s an easy kid to root for. But Mahomes has a better owner, a better coach, a better o-line, better personnel, and a better roster than Joe Burrow, and Burrow is 2-0 against Mahomes. Burrow is working with arguably the worst offensive line that made the playoffs.”

Should Burrow lead Cincinnati to a win over Los Angeles on Sunday and help the Bengals win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, the comparisons to Brady only will increase in volume.

