NFL Rumors: How Bucs Feel About Tom Brady Returning For Different Team

Despite retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady remains one of the hottest names on the NFL trade and free agency rumor mills. Perhaps he also is the GOAT at staying in the spotlight.

Multiple reports over the last week indicate that Brady’s dislusionment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a role in his retirement decision. Consequently, many believe that if the 44-year-old decides to return, something he teased in the latest “Let’s Go!” podcast, he would do so to play for a different franchise. For example, New England Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak believes a trade involving Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo could be on the table.

But how do the Bucs feel about all of this? Well, members of Tampa’s front office reportedly believe Brady, who now is living in Florida, would play for the Bucs in the event he unretires.

Check out this excerpt from a column published Wednesday by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times:

“The Bucs would like nothing more than for Brady to change his mind about retirement, and they have every expectation that he will play in Tampa Bay if he does,” Stroud wrote. “Brady has been happy playing for the Bucs and living in the Tampa Bay area. He knows there isn’t anything the Bucs wouldn’t do if he decided to continue his career. They would sign any player. Give him whatever he thinks he needs to win. There would be no reason to leave.”

Stroud added: “If Brady decides he wants to play again, the Bucs are convinced it will be in Tampa Bay.”

For all we know, the Bucs could be right and Brady indeed would be willing to resume his career in Tampa. Still, it’s hard to ignore the rumors suggesting otherwise.