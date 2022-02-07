How Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Felt About Not Receiving All-Star Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

Only one of the Celtics’ franchise cornerstones will be heading to Cleveland for the NBA All-Star festivities.

Jayson Tatum was selected to play in the star-studded showdown, a deserving honor for a player whose 25.6 points per game are fifth-best in the Eastern Conference and rank ninth in the entire NBA. But Tatum won’t be joined by Boston running mate Jaylen Brown despite the fact that he ranks 14th in the league in scoring and fifth in defensive win shares.

You could argue Brown, an All-Star last season, was the biggest snub for this year’s event. The sixth-year pro, however, isn’t dwelling on being overlooked.

“I didn’t lose no sleep over it,” Brown told reporters Sunday after the Celtics’ 116-83 road win over the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “I’m blessed, extremely. ? No complaints, no lost sleep from me.”

Even if Brown was irked a bit by not being selected to play in the All-Star Game, he can take some solace in the fact that the C’s currently are playing their best basketball of the season to date. Boston has climbed up to the eighth seed in the East thanks to a five-game win streak.

Brown and company will try to make it six in a row Tuesday when they visit the Brooklyn Nets, who have dropped eight straight.