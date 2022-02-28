How Chase Elliott Reacted To Kyle Larson’s Move At Auto Club Speedway

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson made questionable contact with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, sending Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro into the wall during Sunday’s Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway and causing some frustrations between the two teammates.

Larson said that he didn’t know Elliott was there as Elliott ran on the outside of the three-way battle with under 20 laps remaining. Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang was on the inside.

“What the (expletive) is he doing, man?” Elliott said on the team’s radio immediately after the exchange, per multiple NASCAR reporters. “It wasn’t even close.”

Elliott added: “Can somebody watch a replay to make sure I’m seeing things straight that I was way in there on that deal before I say anything I shouldn’t.”

It has been a frustrating day in California for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. pic.twitter.com/pTS5gBE6DD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 28, 2022

Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Sunday. Elliott rallied back into contention before spinning out on lap No. 192 and ultimately finishing 26th.

Elliott did not have much to add about the situation with Larson immediately after the race, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. Elliott did say he didn’t spin out on purpose and explained how he was hindered as the toe link broke twice on him Sunday.