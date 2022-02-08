How Cooper Kupp Predicted Kendrick Bourne’s Patriots Breakout Years Ago

Kupp was significantly more productive than Bourne in college, and he’s had the better NFL career to date. But the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro revealed this week, as he prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, that he actually viewed Bourne as the more talented player.

“I remember watching Kendrick’s film after my first year (at EWU),” Kupp recalled Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night. “Our receiver coach said, ‘We’ve got this guy coming in, we think we really like him. Check his film out.’ So I watched him, and I was blown away by just how great of a route-runner he was, how strong he was after the catch, had the twitch. He had so many things about his game that I think are very impressive. He continued to grow, too. He ended up (playing) as a (true) freshman and just continued to get better and better, year after year.

“A little inside scoop, I guess, on Kendrick is before our last year together, I actually sat down with him, and I told him straight up, ‘You are a better receiver than I am.’ And if he was able to get some things in order, he was going to just take off. And I think he really did just that.”

Bourne hasn’t reached the same NFL heights as Kupp, who this season became the first player since Steve Smith in 2005 to lead the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). But he did enjoy a career year for the Patriots, totaling 55 catches for 800 yards and five scores while also contributing as a rusher (12 carries, 125 yards) and passer (one attempt, one touchdown).

Bourne, who spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, also ranked among the NFL leaders in both yards per target (11.4) and catch rate (78.6%) in 2021. Among wideouts with at least 40 targets, he trailed only Deebo Samuel in the former and Rondale Moore and Hunter Renfrow in the latter. (Kupp was near the top of both categories, as well.)

Yards per target (min. 40 targets):

1. Deebo Samuel (11.61)

2. Kendrick Bourne (11.43)

3. Ja’Marr Chase (11.37)

4. Tyler Lockett (10.98)

5. Quez Watkins (10.44)

6. Donovan Peoples-Jones (10.29)

7. Cooper Kupp (10.19)

Catch rate (min. 40 targets):

1. Rondale Moore (84.4%)

2. Hunter Renfrow (80.5%)

3. Kendrick Bourne (78.6%)

4. Chris Godwin (77.2%)

5. Cooper Kupp (75.9%)

Having joined the Patriots on a modest three-year, $15 million contract, the energetic 26-year-old proved to be one of the biggest bargains of last year’s free agency.