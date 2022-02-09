How Danton Heinen Made Penguins History In Win Over Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Danton Heinen needed just under half a minute to punish his old team and etch his name in the annals of his new squad.

The Pittsburgh Penguins left wing scored twice in 28 seconds Tuesday night at TD Garden in the second period of the Pens’ matchup with the Boston Bruins. In doing so, Heinen scored the fastest two goals by a Penguins player since Martin Straka struck twice in seven seconds Feb. 11, 2000, according to the NHL.

Danton Heinen scored the fastest two goals by a @penguins player in 21 years, 11 months, 29 days as he made his return to Boston, the team that selected him in the 2014 #NHLDraft.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Pdtbc80P0m pic.twitter.com/Z9aygQ3sAk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 9, 2022

Heinen’s pair erased the Bruins’ 2-0 lead and set the stage for the Penguins to earn a 4-2 victory.

What makes Heinen’s feat even more bitter for Boston, or sweet from a Pittsburgh perspective, is Heinen’s status as a former Bruins. He spent parts of four seasons in Boston between 2017 and 2020, scoring 34 goals, adding 69 assists and registering 103 points in 220 games. The Bruins traded Heinen to the Anaheim Ducks in February 2020, and Tuesday’s game was his first in Boston as an opponent.

It’s nearly impossible for a player to announce his comeback more emphatically.