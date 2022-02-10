How NFL Reporter Believes Tom Brady Became Frustrated With Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe Tom Brady wasn’t saying goodbye to the NFL with his formal retirement announcement last week.

Perhaps the future Hall of Fame quarterback just wanted out of Tampa Bay.

Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer on Wednesday was asked by Rich Eisen the determine the most likely of the following events coming to fruition: Brady returning to the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers returning to the Packers or neither. Breer opted for Rodgers staying put in Green Bay and explained why he can’t see Brady ever donning a Bucs uniform again.

“I think if Brady comes back it’s with another team,” Breer told Eisen. “I think there was some level of — I think Brady loves the guys he worked with, OK? Loves Jason Licht, loves Bruce Arians, loves Byron Leftwich. I do think there were little things that frustrated him there. Having come from as tightened-up of an operation as he came from for 20 years that’s perfect situationally, that knows how to handle things, that is so buttoned-down and business-like, I mean, I think that there were things from in-game things to the handling of the Antonio Brown situation that I think over time started to get to him a little bit. So, I don’t think he’s coming back as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.”

The Bucs’ murky outlook for the 2022 season and beyond might have driven Brady to make the announcement as well. Tampa Bay has a slew of key players heading for free agency next month, including two of his favorite pass-catchers and two starting offensive linemen. With little salary-cap flexibility, the Bucs might have been a fringe playoff team next season even with Brady under center.

As such, Brady might have “called it a career” to give himself some freedom. We probably shouldn’t be completely stunned if he takes up on a golden opportunity that potentially comes his way in the future.

