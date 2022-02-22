How Steelers General Manager (Simply) Explained Brian Flores Hiring

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in what has been regarded as a slam dunk hire for the organization.

Flores will join the staff of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert offered a rather simple explanation for bringing Flores on board.

“I think it says that we hired a very quality defensive coach that can help us win games,” Colbert told reporters Monday, per SteelersNow.com. “Beyond that, there’s nothing else to say.”

Flores was denied from the head coaching opportunities he interviewed for this offseason, after being fired by the Dolphins. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the league’s 32 teams citing racial discrimination in the hiring process, among other things, when still in consideration for two different positions.

It was thought Flores’ lawsuit could prevent him from receiving a NFL coaching job before the Steelers added him to the staff.

“When he (Mike Tomlin) brought up Coach Flores’s name up as a potential name, I was excited about it,” Colbert said. “Coach Flores is a successful defensive coordinator and head coach. The really intriguing thing about Brian is he also had a background and started off in the personnel world. So, I’m really excited to get ready to work with him and see what he can bring us from both a coaching viewpoint as well as a personnel viewpoint.”

Colbert’s remarks are similar to the sentiments shared by Tomlin when the Steelers announced the hiring.