How Tom Brady Made Rams Super Bowl Pursuit Memorable For Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald acknowledged how the Rams haven’t yet accomplished what they set out to do this season, but that opportunity will come Sunday in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The All-Pro defensive tackle mentioned one aspect that has helped in the title run.

The Rams, as it turns out, handed future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady the final loss of his storybook career. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated in the NFC divisional round as the Rams avoided disaster and pulled out a win.

Los Angeles then faced and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to earn the chance to play the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“It’d be more memorable if we can win this week ’cause you remember the wins, the things you had to do to get to this point to be a world champion,” Donald said when asked about handing Brady the final loss of his career during Super Bowl LVI Opening Night. “But no, man, you play great teams, to play against a quarterback like Tom Brady that won seven Super Bowls and been to multiple Super Bowls, obviously, I understand how hard it is to try to get one ring because I’m still chasing it.”

Donald, a seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient, has become one of the best football players the league has to offer. Teams dedicate game plans to him and he still continues to put up double-digit sack numbers, including a career-best 20.5 sacks in 2018.

Even with all of the success, Donald, however, has yet to win a Super Bowl. And after seeing Brady’s unparalleled success up close — Donald and the Rams lost to Brady’s New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII — it’s added further motivation as the 30-year-old tries to win a ring.

“To know that he (Brady) accomplished, seven World Championships, that’s pretty special,” Donald said. “So he’s a guy that motivates me, you know, to work the way I do to try and accomplish what I’m trying to accomplish because it’s the ultimate goal that he accomplished seven times and I’m chasing one. So a lot of respect to him.”