How Tom Brady Responded To Bill Belichick’s Glowing Retirement Praise

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered glowing praise of Tom Brady on Wednesday night, and the former quarterback clearly appreciated the sentiments after his retirement from the NFL.

“Thank you Coach Belichick,” Brady wrote in a response on his Instagram story. “I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History.”

Tom Brady shares his appreciation to Bill Belichick?s glowing praise. pic.twitter.com/ZAXow6Ww86 — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) February 3, 2022

Belichick, in his statement released by the Patriots, called Brady the “best player in NFL history.”

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner,” the statement read. “Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Belichick and Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots during their two decades together. Brady, who left the Patriots as a free agent before the 2020 season, won his seventh ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also released an effusive statement Tuesday celebrating Brady’s career.