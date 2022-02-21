How Will Bruins Adapt With Brad Marchand Return? Bruce Cassidy Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The six-game suspension of Bruins winger Brad Marchand concluded Monday afternoon following Boston’s impressive 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden.

It now means Marchand will return to the group, after the Bruins compiled a 3-2-1 record during his absence, as Boston begins a six-game Western Conference road trip starting Thursday.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was asked after Monday’s win how the team will adapt with Marchand returning to the lineup. Boston’s bench boss provided some insight while noting it could be a less-than-perfect situation with one dropping out of the lineup and the lines being impacted.

Cassidy specifically noted how he was hoping to keep the group of Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith — Boston’s second line the past three games — together.

“We’d like to keep that together. Someone’s going to be probably a little bit unhappy, someone’s gonna have to get moved around. It’s just the way it is,” Cassidy said Monday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So we’ll sort through that when we practice Wednesday in Seattle and put the best plan together as possible and see where it goes.”

Cassidy credited that heavier middle-six grouping as the one that set the tone before David Pastrnak scored the first goal of Monday’s win.

“They’re still affecting the game, getting good looks,” Cassidy said.