How Will Rams Win Super Bowl LVI Vs. Bengals? Advanced Stats Tell Story

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are another day closer to competing for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The NFC champion Rams currently are a four-point favorite over the AFC champion Bengals, and the storylines have been rather extensive with everyone trying to predict where the biggest advantages could be rooted.

It prompted us to dissect advanced stats gathered by SportRadar, Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus and came up with three specific storylines where the said stats indicate an advantage, specifically for Los Angeles.

LA’s ability to get after a worrisome Bengals’ offensive line

We’ve harped on the battle in the trenches throughout much of the week, but the reality is that it very well could be the deciding factor in who is lifting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

The Rams, according to the advanced stats at SportRadar, averaged a sack on 7.4% of their defensive snaps during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the league. And while sacks frequently are caused by teams sending more rushers, that hasn’t always been the case for LA. The Rams ranked outside the top-10 in defensive blitz percentage during the regular season before blitzing a bit more (33.1% of defensive snaps) in the postseason. All-Pro Aaron Donald (12.5 sacks) and edge rushers Leonard Floyd (9.5) and Von Miller (5.0) have been able to bring enough pressure without needing help from safeties and cornerbacks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for reference, far exceeded that number while sending five or more defenders on 42.6% of regular-season snaps. It proves how the Rams have been able to get pressure with their front four, which will be crucial against Joe Burrow given that it means another player is able to help in the passing game.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have a worrisome offensive line best depicted as Cincinnati allowed a league-worst 51 sacks in the regular season. When Burrow was pressured by opposing defenses, which SportRadar has as 24.9% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps, those groups converted the pressures to sacks 26% of the time, according to PFF. Burrow expressed this week how he’ll have to get the ball out quickly and into the hands of his teammates. After all, when opposing quarterbacks held onto the ball for more than 2.5 seconds, the Rams generated the second-best pressure rate and third-best sack rate in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.

Double-edged sword when it comes to handling Matthew Stafford

If Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has watched any film entering Sunday’s game, he should know better than to heavily blitz Stafford — all he would have to do is ask the Arizona Cardinals after their wild-card loss or Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. But Stafford’s ability to carve up defenses when not under duress presents a bit of a double-edged sword for Cincinnati.