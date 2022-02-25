Ime Udoka Explains What Changed For Celtics Amid Recent Surge

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics hardly lost momentum during the All-Star break.

Yes, Boston went into the break with a brutal one-point loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons, snapping a nine-game winning streak in the process. But they got right back on track in their first game back, upending the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Celtics defeated the Nets — who were notably shorthanded without Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and new addition Ben Simmons — 129-106. In doing so, they improved to 35-26.

After the win, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka explained what he believes has led to Boston’s recent surge.

“It’s what you ask for as a coach: Showing up with a certain mindset and being ready to play,” Udoka said, via NBA reporter Keith Smith. “We'(v)e bought into the defensive mentality. We’re sharing the ball. Two simple things. Do that and more often than not, you get good results.”

It certainly seems like the Celtics have come a long way from where they were early in the season, both on and off the court.

The Celtics will look to keep it going Saturday with another tilt against the Pistons, set for 12 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena.